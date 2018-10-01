Bachelorette Weekend Recap: Season 1, Episode 9

The situation is getting even tenser over at the headquarters of Bach Weekend.

Just when we thought we couldn’t see Liz more upset, enter episode nine. And Robbie, we have to say–you’re doing ya girl kinda cold, man (Yeah, we heard that “replaceable” comment, too.) Will she stay or will she go?

Everyone is walking on eggshells, except this new bachelorette party coming into town, honey. They are not the least bit shy. Sweet Jenny and her besties, her aunt and future mother-in-law are coming in hot and riding that champagne train all weekend long.

Their five-star experience can best be summed up in one quote: “I’m not gonna be okay.”

P.S. Can John be our new bff?

Here’s what you missed on season one, episode nine of Bachelorette Weekend.