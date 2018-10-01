TV

Bachelorette Weekend Recap: Season 1, Episode 9

This Week was a Showdown...
by 39m ago

The situation is getting even tenser over at the headquarters of Bach Weekend.

Just when we thought we couldn’t see Liz more upset, enter episode nine. And Robbie, we have to say–you’re doing ya girl kinda cold, man (Yeah, we heard that “replaceable” comment, too.) Will she stay or will she go?

Everyone is walking on eggshells, except this new bachelorette party coming into town, honey. They are not the least bit shy. Sweet Jenny and her besties, her aunt and future mother-in-law are coming in hot and riding that champagne train all weekend long.

Their five-star experience can best be summed up in one quote: “I’m not gonna be okay.”

P.S. Can John be our new bff?

Here’s what you missed on season one, episode nine of Bachelorette Weekend.

  1. The Mysterious Mr. “D”

    Embedded from giphy.com.

    via GIPHY

    Before we get to the shenanigans of the bach party, let’s talk about Nicole’s secret admirer…red roses sent to the office, an enormous teddy bear… is it blind date guy?!

    Embedded from giphy.com.

  2. Bubbly Baches

    Embedded from giphy.com.

    via GIPHY

    Meanwhile, our bachelorette and her ladies arrive in town (did we mention the mother-in-law and aunt are here, too?) and they are clearly getting right down to business.

    Embedded from giphy.com.

  3. Suzy Wong’s House of FUN

    Embedded from giphy.com.

    via GIPHY

    Let the record state that I want a drag queen to officiate my wedding.

    Embedded from giphy.com.

  4. Mrs. Robinson

    Embedded from giphy.com.

    via GIPHY

    Are we gonna talk about Robbie’s game with the ladies…specifically, the generation above his?

    Embedded from giphy.com.

  5. The Real MVP

    Embedded from giphy.com.

    via GIPHY

    Can we just revisit this iconic moment?

    Embedded from giphy.com.

  6. Shhh…

    Embedded from giphy.com.

    via GIPHY

    …but y’all know that after the communication debacle of last week, Liz has been sending out her resume.

    Embedded from giphy.com.

  7. You Mean Irreplaceable?

    Embedded from giphy.com.

    via GIPHY

    This was hard to watch…well, Liz? What are you going to do?

  8. Gotcha!

    Embedded from giphy.com.

    via GIPHY

    P.S. J.J. and Robbie were behind the “gifts” to Nicole. Now that’s ice cold.

All-new episodes of Bachelorette Weekend air Saturdays on CMT. Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram with the hashtag #BWCMT.