Charlie Worsham Marries Kristen Korzenowski

Charlie Worsham and Kristen Korzenowski are married. The happy couple tied the knot at Nashville’s Christ the King Catholic Church on Saturday (Sept. 28) before a massive party of their closest friends and family.

According to People, the reception was an old-school country affair at the Grand Ole Opry’s Studio A with live western swing by the Time Jumpers and clogging with family.

“Putting that gold band on my left finger is the best thing I’ve ever done,” Worsham writes on social media. “Kristen just about made me faint she was so beautiful walking down the aisle. We threw the party we always dreamed of, surrounded by the folks in this world we love the most.”

The wedding party included Eric Masse, Frank Liddell, songwriter Luke Dick and Country Music Hall of Famer Don Schlitz. The official hashtag for the event was #worshamowski.