For Second Week, Carrie Underwood and Old Dominion Reign

Five albums make a comeback — the Eagles’ Hotel California (No. 29), Brooks & Dunn’s Greatest Hits Collection (No. 33), Elvis Presley’s Elv1s: 30 #1 Hits (No. 36), Luke Bryan’s Kill the Lights (No. 46) and Taylor Swift’s Speak Now (No.49).

There are two new songs to rejoice over—Rascal Flatts’ “Back to Life” (No. 28) and Runaway June’s “Buy My Own Drinks” (No. 59). Dylan Schneider’s “How Does It Sound” rebounds to No. 58.

Following Cry Pretty within the Top 5 cluster are Luke Combs’ This One’s for You, Kane Brown, Chris Stapleton’s Traveller and Dan + Shay, in that order.

The No. 2 through No. 5 songs are Russell Dickerson’s “Blue Tacoma,” Florida Georgia Line’s “Simple,” Bryan’s “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset” and Combs’ “She Got the Best of Me.”

Where’s all that new music Fall used to bring? Can Christmas albums be far away?