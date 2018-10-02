Music

For Second Week, Carrie Underwood and Old Dominion Reign

Frank Foster and Rascal Flatts Have Highest Debuts
There’s no change this week in Billboard’s top country album and top airplay titles. Carrie Underwood’s Cry Pretty and Old Dominion’s “Hotel Key” remain No. 1. However, Underwood’s rank on the Billboard 200 all-formats chart dropped from No. 1 to No. 7.

