For Second Week, Carrie Underwood and Old Dominion Reign

There’s no change this week in Billboard’s top country album and top airplay titles. Carrie Underwood’s Cry Pretty and Old Dominion’s “Hotel Key” remain No. 1. However, Underwood’s rank on the Billboard 200 all-formats chart dropped from No. 1 to No. 7.



The lone new album entering the chart this week is Frank Foster’s ‘Til I’m Gone, which bows triumphantly at No. 16.

Five albums make a comeback — the Eagles’ Hotel California (No. 29), Brooks & Dunn’s Greatest Hits Collection (No. 33), Elvis Presley’s Elv1s: 30 #1 Hits (No. 36), Luke Bryan’s Kill the Lights (No. 46) and Taylor Swift’s Speak Now (No.49).

There are two new songs to rejoice over—Rascal Flatts’ “Back to Life” (No. 28) and Runaway June’s “Buy My Own Drinks” (No. 59). Dylan Schneider’s “How Does It Sound” rebounds to No. 58.

Following Cry Pretty within the Top 5 cluster are Luke Combs’ This One’s for You, Kane Brown, Chris Stapleton’s Traveller and Dan + Shay, in that order.

The No. 2 through No. 5 songs are Russell Dickerson’s “Blue Tacoma,” Florida Georgia Line’s “Simple,” Bryan’s “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset” and Combs’ “She Got the Best of Me.”

Where’s all that new music Fall used to bring? Can Christmas albums be far away?