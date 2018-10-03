CMT Artists of the Year Performances Transcend Genre and Generations

See All Seven Honorees Live Plus Maddie & Tae, Runaway June, Alison Krauss, Gladys Knight, Tori Kelly, Kirk Franklin and Brandi Carlile

All seven of the 2018 CMT Artists of the Year honorees — Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman and Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott — will perform live on the all-star concert special.

They are just among the few of the world-class performers that will be seen onstage when the ceremony premieres live from Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Oct. 17.

Underwood’s performance will be with her Cry Pretty tour mates and CMT Next Women of Country, Maddie & Tae and Runaway June. Pistol Annies will premiere new music from Interstate Gospel (out Nov. 2), and Ballerini will collaborate with Alison Krauss. Soul legend Gladys Knight will sing with Fairchild and Schlapman, and Scott will perform with Tori Kelly and Grammy-winning gospel artist, Kirk Franklin.

No one will want to miss a moment of the night; especially Morris’ tribute to the late Aretha Franklin with Brandi Carlile.

The coveted Artist of a Lifetime award presented by Ram Trucks will be given to country music icon Loretta Lynn.

Additional performers, presenters and special guests for the CMT Artists of the Year special will be announced soon.

CMT will also stage an all-female artist takeover across its platforms, including music hours on CMT, the 24-7 digital channel CMT Music and CMT Radio’s widely-syndicated shows CMT Radio Live and CMT After Midnite to encourage and inspire increased female airplay on show day (Oct. 17).

Join the conversation on the official CMT Facebook page or follow @CMT on Twitter and Instagram using the official hashtag, #CMTAOTY.