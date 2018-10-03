John Prine’s “Summer’s End” Spotlights America’s Opioid Crisis

There is an extensive generation of American kids being raised by their grandparents as a direct result of the country’s opioid crisis. Their story is told in John Prine’s heart-wrenching new video for “Summer’s End” from his latest album The Tree of Forgiveness.
It is the music video directorial debut for Oscar-nominated, Heroine and Recovery Boys documentarians, Elaine McMillion Sheldon and Kerrin Sheldon. And it is dedicated to Max Barry, the late son of former Nashville mayor Megan Barry, who is one of Prine’s closest friends. She is forever connected to everyone affected by the opioid crisis ever since her son died of an overdose in 2017. He was 22 and her only child. Prine performed at his memorial in Nashville.