Thomas Rhett and Co-writers Bask in Success of “Marry Me” and “Life Changes”

The first thing you noticed when you walked into Hi Fi Clyde’s saloon in Nashville Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 2) was a ping-pong table sagging under the weight of plaques, trophy cups and various other symbols of congratulations.

All the hardware was there to mark the No. 1 success of Thomas Rhett’s two most recent singles, “Marry Me” and “Life Changes.” The former, Rhett co-wrote with Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley and Shane McAnally, the latter with Frasure, Gorley and his dad, Rhett Akins. The songs are Rhett’s 10th and 11th No. 1s. The eternally busy McAnally was unable to attend.

ASCAP and BMI, the performance rights organizations, organized the event. The place was so packed with well-wishers that only the most resolute partygoer could shoulder his or her way to the bar. But many did. Almost as soon as the celebration started, the songwriters were summoned to the stage.

Rhett found a tiny open space on the ping-pong table and ditched his beer there until the awarding was over.

