Jason Aldean’s Concert for the Cure Wraps 2018 Tour

Jason Aldean’s year on tour wrapped with his annual Concert for the Cure benefit for breast cancer awareness on Wednesday night (Oct. 3).

The 2018 event was an intimate acoustic show held at his Kitchen + Rooftop Bar on Nashville’s Lower Broadway and included the presentation of a $459,509 donation to Susan G. Komen Central Tennessee.

Wednesday night’s donation reflected proceeds from Aldean’s High Noon Neon tour, which had 20 sold-out engagements including sellouts at Atlanta’s new SunTrust Park, New York City’s Madison Square Garden and Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

“All year long on the road, we hear stories from fans about how they’ve been affected by breast cancer,” Aldean says in a press release. “It’s crazy how just about everyone is close to someone who is or has fought this horrible disease … We’re going to keep doing our part in hopes that we never have to lose someone to breast cancer again.”

To date, Aldean’s Concert for the Cure concerts have raised $4.1 million for Komen chapters nationwide.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images