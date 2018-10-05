Tim McGraw Calls “Neon Church” a Story Set Up

“If anything’s going to set up a story, ‘Neon Church’ will.”

That’s how Tim McGraw sees his brand new single, “Neon Church.” And if he’s right, and his next album will truly be full of storytelling, then I say amen to that.

“’Neon Church’ paints a picture of sort of the hard-charging that this album has,” McGraw says of the new tones and sounds his fans will hear on the next batch of music. “We pushed the envelope a lot on it, but I think it also sets the mood for great storytelling. That’s what this album is really full of.

“And sonically, we wanted it to sound really big and cinematic. But we also wanted to tell great stories and have these great vignettes throughout the album.”

