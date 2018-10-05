DCC: Making The Team: Trivia, Season 13, Episode 10

We knew that the final roster of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders would come down to more than simply dance moves, and last night we got to see that theory in practice.

The girls learned (some the hard way) that in order to make the team, you have to be a shining ambassador: well-spoken, educated, knowledgeable… Sure the glamour is great, but being a DCC is much more than being a pretty face.

Some have what it takes, and others, well–struggled.

See how much you remember with an all-new edition of DCC Trivia below!

