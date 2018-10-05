Zac Brown and Wife Shelly Brown Separate

Couple Asks Others to “Send Love to Your Family in Honor of Ours”

Zac Brown Band’s Zac Brown and wife Shelly Brown are separating after 12 years of marriage.

The couple confirmed their split in a joint statement to People and asked for privacy at this time.

“We have led a whirlwind life together growing into a beautiful family with five amazing children and while life will be rearranging a bit, our love and commitment to our family will always be there,” they said. “This was a difficult decision, but we’ve done plenty of tough things together and this is our next venture — love, mutual respect, and care for each other are what we are moving forward with.

“Family comes in all different forms. We would like to ask that rather than commenting or spending any energy towards this, that you take this moment to send love to your family, in honor of ours.”

The couple will continue to raise their five children who are all under the age of 11. They married in 2006.