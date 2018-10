Blake Shelton Performs “Turnin’ Me On” at Henson Recording Studios

Blake Shelton staged the television premiere for “Turnin’ Me On” live from Ole Red Nashville on the 2018 CMT Music Awards. But the new official video for the song gets his followers as close to its genesis as possible.

It’s a sultry acoustic performance with one of the song’s co-writers, Jessi Alexander (Lee Brice’s “I Drive Your Truck,” Morgan Wallen’s “The Way I Talk”), and other musicians at the famous Henson Recording Studios.

It’s a sacred music place initially founded by Charlie Chaplin and then purchased by Muppets creator Jim Henson in 2000. Many music icons including Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Carole King and Bruce Springsteen have recorded there.



Alexander has been a composer on several of Shelton’s album since 2011’s Red River Blue. They co-wrote “Turnin’ Me On” with hit-maker Josh Osborne (Sam Hunt’s “Body Like a Back Road,” Kacey Musgraves’ “Biscuits”).

But as seductive as the video’s performance is, it’s nothing compared to the bus performance girlfriend Gwen Stefani got last month. Shelton honored Stefani on social media for her 49th birthday saying, “Somehow it feels more like MY birthday every day.”