Blake Shelton Performs “Turnin’ Me On” at Henson Recording Studios

Blake Shelton staged the television premiere for “Turnin’ Me On” live from Ole Red Nashville on the 2018 CMT Music Awards. But the new official video for the song gets his followers as close to its genesis as possible.

It’s a sultry acoustic performance with one of the song’s co-writers, Jessi Alexander (Lee Brice’s “I Drive Your Truck,” Morgan Wallen’s “The Way I Talk”), and other musicians at the famous Henson Recording Studios.

It’s a sacred music place initially founded by Charlie Chaplin and then purchased by Muppets creator Jim Henson in 2000. Many music icons including Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Carole King and Bruce Springsteen have recorded there.





