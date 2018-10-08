Old Dominion Will Make It Sweet in 2019

Happy Monday, indeed, Old Dominion.

When the country band posted on Twitter on Monday morning (Oct. 8), they started with “Happy Monday.” Then they went on to detail their single and tour of the same name, Make It Sweet. So yeah, this Monday is turning out to be a very happy one; the kind that makes you want to clap your hands and sing along with the instantly infectious sweet new tune. Sweet, because of the “life is short, make it sweet” sentiment in the chorus. And also sweet because of the brutal truth of the bridge: “Days will be long but the years will fly right by/We’ll never be as young as we are tonight.”

It’s a lesson on how to live your life, and how to rationalize seeing more live music. Tickets for the first 23 stops will go on sale this Friday.

Old Dominion’s Make It Sweet Tour dates are as follows:

Jan. 18: Chicago, IL Allstate Arena ^+

Jan. 19: Bloomington, IL Grossinger Motors Arena ^+

Jan. 24: Bemidji, MN Sanford Center^+

Jan. 25: Brookings, SD Swiftel Center^+

Jan. 30: Scottsdale, AZ Coors Light Birds Nest

Feb. 2: Durant, OK Choctaw Grand Theater^+

Feb. 7: Lowell, MA Tsongas Center^+

Feb. 8: Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena^+

Feb. 9: Washington, DC The Anthem^+

Feb. 14: Windsor, ON Caesars Windsor^

Feb. 15: Cedar Rapids, IA U.S. Cellular Center^+

Feb. 16: Ft. Wayne, IN Memorial Coliseum^+

Feb. 27: Athens, GA Akins Ford Arena*

Feb. 28: Asheville, NC U.S. Cellular Center^*

March 1: North Charleston, SC North Charleston Coliseum^*

March 7: Pensacola, FL Pensacola Bay Center^*

March 8: Tallahassee, FL Donald L Tucker Center^*

March 28: Madison, WI Alliant Energy Center^*

March 29: St. Louis, MO Chaifetz Arena^*

March 30: Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Omaha^*

April 25: Boise, ID CenturyLink Arena^*

April 26: Reno, NV Reno Events Center*

April 27: San Jose, CA San Jose Events Center*

^+* on select dates

Jordan Davis ^

Morgan Evans +

Mitchell Tenpenny*