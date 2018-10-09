Karen Fairchild: “The Tide is Turning”

Ladies, it’s time. Time to be seen and heard, according to Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman.
When CMT.com recently sat down with the two stars in anticipation of next week’s 2018 CMT Artists of the Year celebration, the conversation quickly turned to female empowerment, the wave of change currently rolling through country music that is music to their ears. The night will honor both Schlapman and Fairchild along with five of their female peers and CMT Artist of a Lifetime Loretta Lynn live from Nashville on Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
“It’s time,” Fairchild told CMT.com. “Women’s perspectives, voices and art are needed right now in culture, period. The tide is turning. And it’s turning in a good way. Where people can tell their stories and their truths and live without being afraid of telling that truth. And that’s a beautiful thing.”