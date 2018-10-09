Music

Russell Dickerson Scores Second Chart-Topper With "Blue Tacoma"

Make it two chart-topping singles in a row for Russell Dickerson, whose auto-drama, “Blue Tacoma,” rolls into No. 1 on Billboard’s country airplay chart after a 32-week trek.

Dickerson first peaked last year with “Yours.” He had released two singles before that — “That’s My Girl” (2011) and “Green Light” (2012) — but neither charted.

