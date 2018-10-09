Music Russell Dickerson Scores Second Chart-Topper With “Blue Tacoma” Luke Combs’ This One’s for You Regains High Ground by Edward Morris 1h ago Make it two chart-topping singles in a row for Russell Dickerson, whose auto-drama, “Blue Tacoma,” rolls into No. 1 on Billboard’s country airplay chart after a 32-week trek. Dickerson first peaked last year with “Yours.” He had released two singles before that — “That’s My Girl” (2011) and “Green Light” (2012) — but neither charted. Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> And to absolutely no one’s surprise, Luke Combs’ seemingly unsinkable This One’s for You has bobbed back as the first-place country album. The only new album breaking into the Top 50 this week is Loretta Lynn’s Wouldn’t It Be Great, which bows at No. 8. She is the Artist of a Lifetime at the 2018 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony, premiering live from Nashville on Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. ET. Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Returning albums include The Very Best of Travis Tritt (No. 36), Chris Young’s Losing Sleep (No. 48) and Blake Shelton’s “Texoma Shore” (No. 49). There are two new songs — Tim McGraw’s “Neon Church” (No. 23) and Clare Dunn’s “More” (No. 60). The No. 2 through No. 5 songs, in that order, are Old Dominion’s “Hotel Key” (last week’s No. 1), Florida Georgia Line’s “Simple,” Combs’ “She Got the Best of Me” and Cole Swindell’s “Break Up in the End.” Rounding out the Top 5 albums are Carrie Underwood’s Cry Pretty (last week’s No. 1), the eponymous Dan + Shay and Kane Brown and Chris Stapleton’s Traveller, still going strong in its 179th week. Edward Morris Edward Morris is a veteran of country music journalism. He lives in Nashville, Tennessee, and is a frequent contributor to CMT.com.