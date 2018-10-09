Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: John Prine First-Time Nominee

John Prine is in the running to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.

For eligibility, an act must have issued its first commercial release at least 25 years before the year of nomination. Prine’s self-titled debut arrived in 1971. He is a first-time nominee with Stevie Nicks, Todd Rundgren, Def Leppard, Devo and Roxy Music.

Others being considered are Janet Jackson, Kraftwerk, LL Cool J, MC5, Radiohead, Rage Against the Machine, The Cure, Rufus & Chaka Khan and the Zombies. Fan-voting continues online via the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s website. Registrants may vote for five artists once daily through Dec. 9. The finalists will be revealed in December, and the class of 2019 will be inducted in a formal ceremony in New York March 29.

Prine’s “Summer’s End” is the latest release from The Tree of Forgiveness. It is the music video directorial debut for Oscar-nominated, Heroine and Recovery Boys documentarians, Elaine McMillion Sheldon and Kerrin Sheldon. And it is dedicated to Max Barry, the late son of former Nashville mayor Megan Barry, who is one of Prine’s closest friends.

He just wrapped two sold-out nights at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, and he will ring in New Year’s Eve with a sold-out concert at the Grand Ole Opry House.



</noscript> </div> Lauren Tingle Lauren Tingle is a Tennessean and storyteller who eats music for breakfast, lunch and dinner. When she’s not writing or rocking out, she enjoys yoga and getting lost in the great outdoors. Embedded from www.youtube.com



