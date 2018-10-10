Carrie Underwood Says AMA Win Filled Her Heart

When Thomas Rhett announced Carrie Underwood’s name as the winner of the American Music Award for country female on Tuesday ngith (Oct. 9), she turned her attention almost immediately to her loyal fans.

“Oh my goodness. Thank you God, first and foremost,” Underwood said right when she took the stage. “I have an incredible team of people that make my universe go around, so thank you so much.

“But tonight is all about the fans. Thank you so much. You have shown so much love and support for me for the past few months of my life — well my whole career, honestly — but especially these past few months. I feel it. You guys mean the world to all of us.”

The award was Underwood’s 13th AMA, and she was up against Maren Morris and Kelsea Ballerini in the category this year.

After the show, in a lengthy Instagram post, Underwood continued to thank everyone for the wonderful night, and admitted that she was looking forward to getting out of her very fitted black maternity dress and tucking her son Isaiah into bed.

“Such a wonderful night! I am honored and humbled by the love I received from you all tonight. I made absolutely no sense in my speech and didn’t say half of what I should’ve, but I want you all to know that your support means everything to me! Also, I am beyond honored to be in the company of such talented ladies like @marenmorris and @kelseaballerini to represent the women of Country Music tonight. That said, I’m off to peel this dress off and cuddle up to my little man! I shall go to bed with a full and happy heart! And, of course, thank you #AMAs for having me and for letting the fans call the shots!”