CMTAOTY: The Glitter Glam Portrait Series

Singers and songwriters paint pictures with words. But Trilli? She does it with glitter.

What started as a childhood hobby — she’d collect the Swarovski crystals that fell off dancers’ dresses when she was at ballroom dance competitions with her family — has turned into her shiny, shimmery and sparkly day job. “That was when I was exposed to glitter and glam, and that’s what rooted my attraction to everything sparkly,” Trilli told CMT.com.

In anticipation of the upcoming CMT Artists of the Year ceremony, CMT recently discovered Trilli on Instagram and commissioned her to create eight pieces of her signature glitter art to celebrate the night’s honorees.

The Toronto-based artist told us that each portrait can take her anywhere from five to ten hours. It all begins with some kind of photo for inspiration, then she sketches the image onto a wood panel, and then she covers one section at a time with clear glue. After that comes the glittering. So much glittering.

But this isn’t just run-of-the-mill hobby shop glitter. Trilli said her current inventory includes an array of about 100 different colors. Some she’s purchased, and some she’s custom blended.

The 2018 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony will celebrate Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild, Hillary Scott and Loretta Lynn. The concert special premieres live from Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

