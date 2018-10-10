Shawn Mendes and Zac Brown Band Find a New Groove

Listening to this upbeat Zac Brown Band hit from seven years ago feels brand new again.
When funk-pop phenom Shawn Mendes joined forces with the Grammy-winning group for CMT Crossroads, their collaboration on the band’s hit “Keep Me in Mind” crossed over into an intensely irresistible groove.
The two taped the concert live at Liberty Hall in Franklin, Tenn. on Sept. 11, and at times the audience was louder than the musicians performing onstage. The night featured Mendes’ spin on Zac Brown Band hits and Zac Brown Band’s arrangements of Mendes’ songs.
