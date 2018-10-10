TV

Kelsea Ballerini Pays It Forward Thanks to Hillary Scott and Taylor Swift

Performs with Alison Krauss on CMT Artists of the Year Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT
There is no doubt that CMT Artist of the Year Kelsea Ballerini is having a moment. The Grammy nominee dominated the country airwaves in 2018 with her irresistible hit “I Hate Love Songs,” and her latest single “Miss Me More” is climbing the country charts.

