Chris Janson Will Be Waitin’ on 5 Through Year End

Typical Chris Janson. The rest of us may be headed into the official end of the year, but he is showing absolutely zero signs of slowing down.

In fact, he’s going to be working hard to bring his music all over the country — from Los Angeles to Augusta, with 17 stops in between — on his headlining Waitin’ on 5 tour through December. (He will be taking a break to head home to Nashville for the CMA Awards on Nov. 14, obviously, because he is nominated for three of the coveted awards.) And if you’ve never seen Janson’s one-man-band kind of show, you should put at least one of these stops on your 2018 bucket list.

Because Janson is known for knowing how to have a good time, as evidenced by the “Fix a Drink” video he made with a few of his country music buddies like Luke Bryan, Michael Ray, LOCASH, Dustin Lynch and Jordan Davis.



Janson’s Waitin’ on 5 Tour dates are as follows: Oct. 12: Memphis, TN Bass Pro Shops at The Pyramid

Oct. 13t: Talladega, AL Talladega Superspeedway

Oct. 18: Charlotte, NC Coyote Joe’s*

Oct. 20: Sacramento, CA Capitol Mall

Oct. 21: Kansas City, KS Kansas Speedway

Oct. 24: Rosemont, IL Joe’s Live*

Oct. 27: Alpharetta, GA Verizon Amphitheatre

Oct. 28: Springfield, MO Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts Nov. 3: Islamorada, FL Village of Islands Founders Park

Nov. 6: Augusta, GA James Brown Arena*

Nov. 9: Alma, GA Blueberry Plantation

Nov. 10: St. Petersburg, FL Ribfest 2018

Nov. 16: Mayetta, KS Prairie Band Casino & Resort

Nov. 17: Davenport, IA Rhythm City Casino Resort

Nov. 23: Midland, TX La Hacienda Event Center

Nov. 24: Ft. Worth, TX Billy Bob’s Texas

Nov. 30: Los Angeles, CA The Novo By Microsoft Dec. 1: Oroville, CA Gold Country Casino & Hotel

Dec. 5: Las Vegas, NV Fremont Street * Acoustic Performances




