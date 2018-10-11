Chris Janson Will Be Waitin’ on 5 Through Year End

Typical Chris Janson. The rest of us may be headed into the official end of the year, but he is showing absolutely zero signs of slowing down.
In fact, he’s going to be working hard to bring his music all over the country — from Los Angeles to Augusta, with 17 stops in between — on his headlining Waitin’ on 5 tour through December. (He will be taking a break to head home to Nashville for the CMA Awards on Nov. 14, obviously, because he is nominated for three of the coveted awards.) And if you’ve never seen Janson’s one-man-band kind of show, you should put at least one of these stops on your 2018 bucket list.
Because Janson is known for knowing how to have a good time, as evidenced by the “Fix a Drink” video he made with a few of his country music buddies like Luke Bryan, Michael Ray, LOCASH, Dustin Lynch and Jordan Davis.