What Carrie Underwood Sees in the #CMTAOTY

There is no competition here. At Wednesday night’s (Oct. 17) CMT Artists of the Year celebration, all the women being honored will go home winners.

And when everybody wins, everybody wins.

So when Carrie Underwood sat down with CMT to talk about the other seven women who will be fêted at the celebration, she only had kind words for everyone in the country music sisterhood.

Miranda Lambert: “I love how fearless Miranda is when she’s choosing songs or when she’s on stage. She just kind of has this air and attitude about her that you just know that she means business. She takes everything that she does very seriously as an artist, and it’s just really cool to be able to sit in the audience and be like, ’She’s got swagger.’”

Maren Morris: “I got the chance to write with her a couple of years ago, and I remember I would get to listen to demos and stuff like that of her singing, and I’m just like, ‘Oh my gosh, why doesn’t this girl have a record deal?’“

Kelsea Ballerini: “She’s probably one of the nicest people I’ve ever met, and she just has this love and excitement and passion for country music and for performing.”

Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman: “I love how Little Big Town has their own style and sound, and I feel like obviously, those two ladies are a giant part of that. And it’s just a joy to get to watch them do what they do.”

Hillary Scott: “She sings with such joy. And I feel like in everything she does, you can just tell she loves being on stage and she loves using the gifts that God gave her.”

Loretta Lynn: “I’ve seen Coal Miner’s Daughter many times. And I know our growings up were very different, but she came from a very small place, and she had big dreams. And (she) wasn’t sure how to achieve them, and along the way just worked really hard, worked her butt off and managed to become Loretta Lynn: somebody that we all know and love and respect the crap out of. To have her life kind of documented like that for the rest of the world to see, it’s definitely influential to the rest of us growing up seeing that.”

The 2018 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony and concert special premieres live from Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

That entire day will be devoted to an all-female artist takeover for the music hours on CMT and on the 24-7 digital channel CMT Music and CMT Radio’s widely-syndicated shows CMT Radio Live and CMT After Midnite. To encourage more female airplay, join the conversation on the official CMT Facebook page or follow @CMT on Twitter and Instagram using the official hashtag, #CMTAOTY.