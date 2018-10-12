How You Can Help with Hurricane Michael Relief Efforts

For Jason Aldean, Jake Owen and Luke Bryan, Hurricane Michael hit very close to home. Which makes them just like the millions of people all across the Gulf Coast who were left in the hurricane’s wake this week as the life-threatening winds, heavy rainfall and deadly storm surge moved through their hometowns.

Hey everyone. Pray for my people. So many dear people I know are being affected. My mother and so many friends live in Mexico beach. And now it’s bearing down on Albany and Leesburg. — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) October 11, 2018

I’m really heartbroken by the devastation from Hurricane Michael down in my home state of FL. I’m vowing to help anyway I can, from music to donations. I will rally our Nashville troops. Stay strong FL. We are a team. My thoughts and prayers are with y’all. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 11, 2018

Our little island is getting pounded by Hurricane Michael right now. This is our second home and we love this place. We are thinking about everyone down there and hope yall are ok! pic.twitter.com/oLKKuekyLG — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) October 10, 2018

After the dust and devastation settle, the people who were hit the hardest by this hurricane will need everyone’s help when they start to rebuild their homes, their businesses and their lives. That’s why CMT has partnered with the American Red Cross to fund the relief efforts for anyone affected by #HurricaneMichael.

Red Cross depends on the charitable hearts of good people to donate so that they can provide disaster relief immediately. Already, their teams have mobilized more than 800 trained disaster workers to provide shelter, food, health services and emotional support to those in need. That means that shelter supplies, cots, blankets and more are in place to support some 15,000 people, and that they are preparing to serve tens of thousands of meals per day.

You can donate now at rdcrss.org/cmt or SavetheChildren.org, or by phone at 1-800-HELP NOW.