Right before this year’s #SpiritDay on October 18, Kane Brown took a moment to recognize why it’s so important to start talking about bullying in order to stop bullying.

“I think it’s important because sensitive people do things to themselves if they get bullied, and their self-esteem goes down. I think it is wrong in the first place,” Brown told GLAAD on the American Music Awards red carpet. “Nobody deserves to be bullied.”



The Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation was asking Brown about bullying because of the upcoming #SpiritDay on Oct. 18. For nine years, the day has been one when LGBTQ youth can find messages of acceptance from celebrities, networks, brands, landmarks, sports leagues, and other notables everywhere on social media and in real life. And it’s a day when wearing purple shows their support for the movement.

The latest research on LGBTQ youth research found that 85 percent of those students report being verbally harassed, and nearly half of them experience cyberbullying. And Brown is just one of many people in the public eye who is sharing some simple-but-powerful words of wisdom: “I always say just stay positive. If you ever get down on yourself,” he said, “try to find something that takes away that negative. Always find that positive area.

“I have been doing that since I have been in the music industry, and my days have just been amazing, so I always remember that.”