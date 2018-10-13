Inside Kane Brown’s Franklin Wedding

From the Love Letters to the Cell Phone Dead Zone

On Friday night (Oct. 12), Kane Brown and his fiance Katelyn Jae were married at Mint Springs Farm in Franklin, Tennessee after an 18-month engagement. And from People’s description of the celebration, it sounds like God was in all of the details.

Detail such as:

Their vows were love letters they hand wrote to each other.

Their pastor was their officiant.

The wedding party included Jae’s two brothers, Brown’s bandmate Alex Anthony, and singer-songwriter Taylor Phillips.

There were only 200 people there.

They described the setting as an enchanted forest.

There was no cell service at the wedding.

Brown wore a dark velvet Lanvin suit and Jae wore an understated lace gown.

And the menu at the reception featured salmon and barbecue chicken.

Both Brown and Jae posted the same picture and caption on their Instagram pages — Kb2 🔥 — keeping their emotions over the big day mostly to themselves.

But wherever they were when they woke up as husband and wife on Saturday, Brown managed to catch a little Bulldog football.

