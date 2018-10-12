Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Best Posts You Might've Missed

We are all about looking forward this week, because the CMT Artists of the Year ceremony is on Wednesday night (Oct. 17) and we are counting down the hours until that happens. But first, last weekend. Let’s take a quick look back, shall we?

Tim McGraw showed the Dunk Flunk who was boss, Thomas Rhett continued to be the Most Romantic Husband ever, Brett Eldredge helped a new friend kick some ass, Shania Twain shared some biking memories from Amsterdam, Ryan Hurd had a barbeque sauce on his white t-shirt (but his wife Maren Morris shared how nicely he cleaned up at their friends’ wedding in Palm Springs), Lee Brice had the best view ever of the Dallas Cowboys, Brothers Osborne reveled in their ability to prank the hell out of Dierks Bentley, Tyler Hubbard showed off the 12-hour tattoo he got in Africa, Justin Moore got real about how messy parenting can be, and Jason Aldean’s baby boy Memphis discovered that if one blanket is good, then four or five blankets is even better.

Happy 6th anniversary babe. You will forever be my favorite person on the planet. I hope we are still spinning DJ sets when we are 90 @laur_akins #littlerock pic.twitter.com/0OtfcelUxp — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) October 12, 2018

Samantha…you changed my life last night with your heart and your smile…I cannot thank you enough for showing us all how to live! One things for sure, you are KICKING CANCERS ASS and I love you! pic.twitter.com/vTCH0puCXI — Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) October 14, 2018

I spilled coffee on the shirt that I spilled barbecue sauce on. — Ryan Hurd (@RyanHurd) October 12, 2018

Keeping the end of tour prank PG rated with undertones of NC-17. Gonna miss this tour #themountainhightour @dierksbentley pic.twitter.com/U6luxeXgsm — Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) October 13, 2018

Add, “no you can’t make a slip ‘n’ slide with baking soda in the pantry, and please get your princess shoes out of there while you’re at it” to the list of sentences i never expected to have to verbalize in my life. #parenting pic.twitter.com/KihTxDOHmM — Justin Moore (@JustinColeMoore) October 13, 2018