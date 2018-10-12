Music

Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Best Posts You Might've Missed
by 1h ago

We are all about looking forward this week, because the CMT Artists of the Year ceremony is on Wednesday night (Oct. 17) and we are counting down the hours until that happens. But first, last weekend. Let’s take a quick look back, shall we?

Tim McGraw showed the Dunk Flunk who was boss, Thomas Rhett continued to be the Most Romantic Husband ever, Brett Eldredge helped a new friend kick some ass, Shania Twain shared some biking memories from Amsterdam, Ryan Hurd had a barbeque sauce on his white t-shirt (but his wife Maren Morris shared how nicely he cleaned up at their friends’ wedding in Palm Springs), Lee Brice had the best view ever of the Dallas Cowboys, Brothers Osborne reveled in their ability to prank the hell out of Dierks Bentley, Tyler Hubbard showed off the 12-hour tattoo he got in Africa, Justin Moore got real about how messy parenting can be, and Jason Aldean’s baby boy Memphis discovered that if one blanket is good, then four or five blankets is even better.

