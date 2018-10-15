CMT Artists of the Year Share Female Voices They Can’t Live Without

Give each 2018 CMT Artists of the Year honoree a day to name the female artists they can’t live without, and they’d each come up with a desert island playlist that would last well beyond a hypothetical zombie apocalypse.

And it would start with the iconic works of Artist of a Lifetime Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire and have the vivid storytelling of Patty Loveless, Matraca Berg and Allison Moorer.

