CMT Artists of the Year Share Female Voices They Can’t Live Without

Each of the honorees Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman and Hillary Scott sat down with CMT and discussed the trailblazing female artists who came before them ahead of Wednesday’s (Oct. 17) CMT Artists of the Year ceremony. The 90-minute concert special will celebrate the most prominent female voices representing music’s past, present and future and the ceremony airs live from Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
Additionally, on Wednesday, CMT will stage an all-female artist takeover across its platforms, including music hours on CMT, the 24-7 digital channel CMT Music and CMT Radio’s widely-syndicated shows CMT Radio Live and CMT After Midnite to encourage and inspire increased female airplay on show day.
For inspiration, the honorees and performers
Pistol Annies highly recommend any music by the following female voices: Maren Morris: “These women are all so different and saw something in me.”
“There’ve been so many [artists who’ve believed in me] over the last few years, but I remember having the support of Karen and Kimberly from Little Big Town. They brought me out to open for them for a few weekends before ‘My Church’ was even sent to radio. The fact that they were taking chances on artists who weren’t even signed to major labels — they just wanted to give them their stage. And I will never forget them being so kind to me and even letting me sleep on their bus, cause I that point, I didn’t have anything. That was probably really the first group that really embraced me as an artist.
“After that, I’ve had so much support from Miranda [Lambert] and Kacey [Musgraves] and Sheryl Crow and Alicia Keys. It’s been so amazing. These women are all so different and saw something in me. It’s still very mind-boggling and emotional.”
Karen Fairchild: “She made the record of the year.”
“We’re lucky because we have these great men telling great stories, but we have to have the Patty Lovelesses and the Trisha [Yearwood]s and the Judds, and we have to have the Ashley Monroes and the Pistol Annies and Miranda [Lambert] and Carrie [Underwood] and Kacey [Musgraves] … She made the record of the year.”
Hillary Scott: “She just said, ‘You need to know this.’”
“Trisha Yearwood, Brandy, Gladys Knight and Carole King were always her favorite singers when she was a young musician on the rise. “I remember the day when I was about 11 years old, and my mom bought me Carole King’s Tapestry. She just said, ‘You need to know this.’”
Kelsea Ballerini: “These women were all a crucial part of me being an artist.”
“Carrie [Underwood] was one of my first concerts, and Miranda’s records like Kerosene, these women were all a crucial part of me being an artist. To be in the same kind of room and space with them is weird and awesome.”
Shania Twain has always been one of Ballerini favorite singers for her unrelenting focus and drive. “The first time I met her I was like I can’t even make words. It wasn’t just her music; it was the way she did everything. It was the way she was like, ‘I’m going to write songs how I want to, and I’m going to make music videos how I want to, and I’m going to wear what I want to because it’s what I want, and this is how I’m going to do it.’ And I think that’s bold.”
Pistol Annies: “We love Patty Loveless now. She’s the fourth Annie.”
When asked to list the first female artists they were obsessed with, the first names out of Lambert’s mouth were Dixie Chicks and Allison Moorer.
Ashley Monroe: “We love Patty Loveless now. She’s the fourth Annie. And Patsy Cline was my first tape; that and Amy Grant’s House of Love.”
Angaleena Presley: “Loretta Lynn for me but my mom already had all her records. So, I didn’t have to buy them. We’d just listen to them every night when we’d do dishes. My mom loved Janis Joplin. She loved her. It would be like from Loretta to Janis.”
Miranda Lambert: “My mom was a huge Aretha [Franklin] fan. She still is. I always loved country, but that was my introduction to soul and R&B music, which was a pretty damn good introduction.”
