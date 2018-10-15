DCC: Making The Team Trivia: Season 13, Episode 11

We’re down to the wire on DCC: Making The Team, fans. Whew!

There’s no room for error as final cuts are coming down to the finer details: the height of kicks, manners, the way you carry yourself off the field, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

In the hot seat this week? The veterans. Yeah, we didn’t see that one coming either…

Did you watch episode eleven? Let’s see how much you remember with our new installment of trivia!

An all-new Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team airs next Thursday, (Oct. 18) at 10 PM Eastern on CMT. Stay up-to-date on all things DCC on the official show page. Join the conversation on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook using the hashtag #DCCMakingTheTeam.