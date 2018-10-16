CMTAOTY: Stars Plan Loretta Lynn Tribute

When Loretta Lynn gets ready to receive her 2018 Artist of a Lifetime Award at Wednesday night’s (Oct. 17) CMT Artists of the Year ceremony, she won’t be alone.

Sheryl Crow, Dierks Bentley and Martina McBride are joining forces and voices for a special musical tribute to honor Lynn. And Sissy Spacek, who played Lynn in the 1980 film Coal Miner’s Daughter and won an Oscar and a Golden Globe for best actress, will be there to present the award to Lynn.

A self-taught guitarist and songwriter, Lynn has more than half a century of recording and touring to her name, and is known as one of the most distinctive country performers in the 1960s and 1970s. She’s sold over 45 million records worldwide and her latest studio album, Wouldn’t It Be Great, was just released in late September. Lynn already has a trophy case full of the most prestigious awards and honors a star can ever receive: three Grammys, a Kennedy Center honoree, a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and inductions into the Country Music, Songwriter and Nashville Songwriters halls of fame.

The CMT Artist of a Lifetime honorees who came before Lynn include Merle Haggard (2014), Kenny Rogers (2015) and Shania Twain (2016).

In addition to Spacek, other presenters who will grace the stage during the show include Keith Urban, Smokey Robinson, Elle King, Little Big Town’s Jimi Westbrook and Phillip Sweet, Charles Kelley, Dave Haywood, Trisha Yearwood and Crow.

Performances throughout the night will feature Carrie Underwood with Maddie & Tae and Runaway June, Miranda Lambert and Pistol Annies, Kelsea Ballerini with Alison Krauss, Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman with soul legend Gladys Knight, Hillary Scott with Tori Kelly and Kirk Franklin, and Maren Morris and Brandi Carlile will be paying tribute to late Aretha Franklin.

The 2018 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony — celebrating the all-female honorees Underwood, Lambert, Ballerini, Morris, Schlapman, Fairchild, Scott and Lynn — will premiere live from Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

That entire day will be devoted to an all-female artist takeover for the music hours on CMT, and on the 24-7 digital channel CMT Music and CMT Radio’s widely-syndicated shows CMT Radio Live and CMT After Midnite. To encourage more female airplay, join the conversation on the official CMT Facebook page or follow @CMT on Twitter and Instagram using the official hashtag, #CMTAOTY.