Eric Church Captures Top Album Spot with Desperate Man

There’s a new album champ in town — Eric Church’s Desperate Man. Besides debuting at No. 1 on Billboard’s country rankings, it also bows at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 all-genres chart. It’s Church’s third studio album to achieve rare air, the predecessors being Chief (2011) and The Outsiders (2014).



Song-wise, Florida Georgia Line scores its 13th No. 1 single with “Simple.” Actually, it’s their 15th chart-topper if you count the ones on which the duo’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley were featured artists, Bebe Rexha’s “Meant to Be” and Morgan Wallen’s “Up Down.”

Church has a surge in sales farther down the country chart as well. Chief returns at No. 25 and the EP, Mr. Misunderstood: On the Rocks, Live and (Mostly) Unplugged, bounces back at No. 40.

Other albums re-entering the Top 50 this week are Rascal Flatts’ Greatest Hits, Volume 1 (No. 37), Kacey Musgraves’ Golden Hour (No, 46) and Taylor Swift’s Speak Now (No. 50). There are no other new albums to report.

But there are two new songs — Old Dominion’s “Make It Sweet” (arriving at No. 48) and Walker Hayes’ “90’s Country” (No. 60).

The No. 2 through No. 5 albums, in that order, are Luke Combs’ This One’s for You (last week’s No. 1), Carrie Underwood’s Cry Pretty, the eponymous Dan + Shay and Chris Stapleton’s Traveller.

Rounding out the Top 5 songs array are Combs’ “She Got the Best of Me,” Russell Dickerson’s “Blue Tacoma” (last week’s No. 1), Cole Swindell’s “Break Up in the End” and Chris Young’s “Hangin’ On.”