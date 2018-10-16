Music

Eric Church Captures Top Album Spot with Desperate Man

Florida Georgia Line’s “Simple” Is No. 1 Song
There’s a new album champ in town — Eric Church’s Desperate Man. Besides debuting at No. 1 on Billboard’s country rankings, it also bows at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 all-genres chart. It’s Church’s third studio album to achieve rare air, the predecessors being Chief (2011) and The Outsiders (2014).

