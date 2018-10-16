Eric Church Captures Top Album Spot with Desperate Man

</noscript> </div>

Church has a surge in sales farther down the country chart as well. Chief returns at No. 25 and the EP, Mr. Misunderstood: On the Rocks, Live and (Mostly) Unplugged, bounces back at No. 40.

Other albums re-entering the Top 50 this week are Rascal Flatts’ Greatest Hits, Volume 1 (No. 37), Kacey Musgraves’ Golden Hour (No, 46) and Taylor Swift’s Speak Now (No. 50). There are no other new albums to report.

But there are two new songs — Old Dominion’s “Make It Sweet” (arriving at No. 48) and Walker Hayes’ “90’s Country” (No. 60).

The No. 2 through No. 5 albums, in that order, are Luke Combs’ This One’s for You (last week’s No. 1), Carrie Underwood’s Cry Pretty, the eponymous Dan + Shay and Chris Stapleton’s Traveller.

Rounding out the Top 5 songs array are Combs’ “She Got the Best of Me,” Russell Dickerson’s “Blue Tacoma” (last week’s No. 1), Cole Swindell’s “Break Up in the End” and Chris Young’s “Hangin’ On.”