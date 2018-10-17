What We’re Most Looking Forward to at the 2018 CMT Artists of the Year

The countdown is on until tonight’s 2018 CMT Artists of the Year honors, which air live at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CMT.

This year’s all-female lineup of honorees has everyone anticipating a night of surprises and magical moments, and we think you’re going to see all that and more as Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini, Hillary Scott, Miranda Lambert, and Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman and Karen Fairchild are honored for their incredible contributions to country music and the greater world.

We honestly cannot wait! Here are our CMT.com staff picks of moments we’re most looking forward to tonight, in no particular order.