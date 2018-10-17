Miranda Lambert: “We Have to Be There For Each Other”

Sugar daddy, they’re comin’ for you!

Pistol Annies’ Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley kicked off an electric CMT Artists of the Year with the live premiere of “Sugar Daddy,” the trio’s slinky new release from Interstate Gospel. Starting with Lambert, each took turns belting about having the ideal men to satisfy their needs.

So, gentlemen, if you’ve got a rack in the back of your Cadillac, diamonds in your watch, a boat in a dock, chrome on your bike, bourbon on ice, lift on your truck and you’re wild as a buck, you might be the ideal Andy for these Annies.

Elle King presented Lambert with her award as a 2018 CMT Artists of the Year honoree. “She is the definition of a singer-songwriter writing tunes with both swagger and sweetness, heavy on the swag, light on the sweet and when she sings, you believe it; pure and simple,” King said.

“I’m thrilled to celebrate how hard we work tonight and how much we are a community as women and how much we lift each other up and respect each other,” Lambert said. “Not a day will go by that I don’t honor and lift up other women in this industry and want to work with them and collaborate. And I hope they do the same because we have to be there for each other, and I feel like we are. And it’s a small community, and we’re all friends. I really appreciate CMT celebrating that tonight.”

Interstate Gospel arrives Nov. 2.