Maren Morris and Brandi Carlile Salute Aretha Franklin with Monumental Performance

Be still our hearts, which are still beating right out of our chests over this Maren Morris performance with Brandi Carlile.
The Grammy winners took the stage at Wednesday’s (Oct. 17) 2018 Artists of the Year ceremonies to honor the one and only Queen of Soul, the late great Aretha Franklin, with an introduction by Motown legend Smokey Robinson.
Dressed to the nines in a hot pink suit and Gucci, respectively, Morris and Carlile delivered an earth-shattering performance of the iconic hit, “(You Make Me Feel Like) Natural Woman,” to thunderous applause at Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center.