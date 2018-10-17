Hillary Scott Raises the Roof with Tori Kelly and Kirk Franklin

It was even better and bigger than we’d imagined: Hillary Scott and Tori Kelly were meant to sing together.
One of the most epic performances of the night came from the Grammy-winning Scott and her new pal Kelly, also featuring gospel legend Kirk Franklin and, wait for it…
A full gospel choir.
John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT
Cue all the chills and tears.
Performing a medley of Lady Antebellum’s “American Honey” and “Never Alone” from Kelly’s new Franklin-produced gospel album, Scott looked absolutely radiant and joyful as she took the stage with her friends.
And then came “Oh Happy Day,” which had the crowd on their feet.