Hillary Scott Raises the Roof with Tori Kelly and Kirk Franklin

Can We Talk About That Amazing Gospel Choir?!
by 15h ago

It was even better and bigger than we’d imagined: Hillary Scott and Tori Kelly were meant to sing together.

One of the most epic performances of the night came from the Grammy-winning Scott and her new pal Kelly, also featuring gospel legend Kirk Franklin and, wait for it…

A full gospel choir.

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT

Cue all the chills and tears.

Performing a medley of Lady Antebellum’s “American Honey” and “Never Alone” from Kelly’s new Franklin-produced gospel album, Scott looked absolutely radiant and joyful as she took the stage with her friends.

And then came “Oh Happy Day,” which had the crowd on their feet.

