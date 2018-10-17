CMTAOTY Showcases Performances That Inspire

Carrie Underwood, Pistol Annies and More Light Up the Night

We simply cannot get enough of the dynamic performances from Wednesday’s (Oct. 17) 2018 CMT Artists of the Year.

Every expression exhibited onstage displayed what is lacking in today’s mainstream country music: more songs from the female’s perspective.

Pistol Annies kicked off the night with the live world premiere of the sultry “Sugar Daddy,” a new original from Interstate Gospel.

Our hearts are still on the floor after Maren Morris and Brandi Carlile’s tribute to the late Aretha Franklin.

Sheryl Crow, Dierks Bentley and Martina McBride led an all-star salute to Artist of a Lifetime Loretta Lynn.

And Carrie Underwood wrapped the night with a medley of female anthems with her Cry Pretty tour mates Maddie & Tae and Runaway June.

Check out the full photo gallery from the 2018 CMT Artists of the Year.