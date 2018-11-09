CMT and Ram Trucks Gear Up to Support the Next Generation of Female Country Stars

Nurturing isn’t something you can just do over a coffee break or a lunch hour. It takes commitment, dedication and time. Sometimes, an entire year. Which is why CMT and Ram Trucks are going to spend 12 months guiding 12 up-and-coming country artists through the first steps in the music industry.

During last month’s (Oct. 17) CMT Artists of the Year special in Nashville, Sara Evans and Danielle Bradbery announced the partnership and what that kind of support means to brand new artists.

Evans, who has been releasing hit after hit after hit since 1997, and Bradbery, who just got her start in 2013, came together to encourage more female artists who are on the verge of making their mark on the genre. They just need a little help.

“CMT has a proud history of supporting and nurturing emerging country artists,” Evans said, “and thanks to their partnership with Ram Trucks, they’ve created a yearlong mentorship program for rising stars. Not only will these young artists get to cut professional demos, they’ll also be mentored by executives from across the entertainment industry.”

“We are proud to partner with Ram Trucks to expand CMT’s Artist Discovery program,” said Leslie Fram, senior vice president of music and talent at CMT. “Many unsigned artists do not have the financial resources for professional demos, or guidance on how to propel their careers forward, and this first-of-its-kind program can provide both.”

The program, powered by Ram Trucks, will kick start the unsigned artists’ careers with the help of industry insiders and leaders like: Jensen Sussman, a top-tier publicist; Liz Rose, a Grammy-winning songwriter; Cameo Carlson, president of mtheory Nashville; Amanda Cates, the head of marketing and digital strategy for Maverick Management; Tracy Gershon, a publishing and A&R executive; and Daniel Miller; managing partner of Fusion Music. The first recording session will feature emerging female artist Parker McKay with producer Alex Kline, who has worked with stars such as Reba, Terri Clark and CMT Next Women of Country member Tara Thompson.

This initiative is part of CMT’s Artists Discovery program that was launched in 2014 to identify and better connect emerging country music artists with passionate new fans. Alums of CMT’s Artists Discovery program include Jillian Jacqueline and Old Dominion.