Darius Rucker, Morgan Wallen and Their Songwriters Celebrated at Separate Parties

Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 17) tested the stamina of the most hardened Music Row partygoers.
First came the Uber-rush to Nashville’s tony new Thompson Hotel to toast Morgan Wallen and the writers of his first No. 1 single, “Up Down.” Then, after the merry-makers had downed a few there, it was off to the ASCAP building to lift a congratulatory glass or two to Darius Rucker and the co-writers of his latest hit, “For the First Time.”
The Wallen affair was held on the Thompson’s elegant rooftop overlooking much of the city’s recent development on what not too long ago was a weed-infested rail yard.
“Up Down” was not only Wallen’s first No. 1. It was also the first for writers CJ Solar, Brad Clawson and Michael Hardy, although Hardy has just scored his second chart-topper as a co-writer of Florida Georgia Line’s “Simple.” FGL’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley back Wallen on his debut song.