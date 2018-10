Kelsea Ballerini, Carrie Underwood and More Set for CMA Awards

After being honored at Wednesday’s (Oct. 17) CMT Artists of the Year ceremony, the CMA revealed 2018 honorees Kelsea Ballerini and Carrie Underwood are among the first round of performers for the 52nd annual CMA Awards.

Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Keith Urban join Ballerini and Underwood on the initial lineup.

Ballerini is a six-time CMA nominee and heads to the show with her fourth consecutive nomination for female vocalist of the year.



Since 2006, Underwood has received 30 CMA nominations, and she is a four-time female vocalist of the year. She heads to the show with her 13th nomination in the category.Bryan is a two-time entertainer of the year and a 16-time CMA nominee, while Chesney is an eight-time CMA winner and a four-time entertainer of the year. Dan + Shay are three-time nominees this year, and Old Dominion returns with their third consecutive vocal group of the year nomination.

Urban has accumulated 45 CMA nominations throughout his career with 11 total wins.

Underwood will co-host the event with Brad Paisley live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. CT on ABC.