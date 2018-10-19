Kelsea Ballerini, Carrie Underwood and More Set for CMA Awards

After being honored at Wednesday’s (Oct. 17) CMT Artists of the Year ceremony, the CMA revealed 2018 honorees Kelsea Ballerini and Carrie Underwood are among the first round of performers for the 52nd annual CMA Awards.

Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Keith Urban join Ballerini and Underwood on the initial lineup.

Ballerini is a six-time CMA nominee and heads to the show with her fourth consecutive nomination for female vocalist of the year.

