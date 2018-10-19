TV

Zac Brown Sees the Future of Music in Shawn Mendes

All-New CMT Crossroads Airs Oct. 24 at 10 p.m. ET


An all-new CMT Hot 20 Countdown premiering Saturday (Oct. 19-20) at 9 a.m. ET/PT goes behind the scenes of Wednesday’s (Oct. 24) CMT Crossroads with Zac Brown Band with Shawn Mendes.

Backstage at the Sept. 11 concert, Brown said what he admired most about Mendes is everything he’s accomplished as a 20-year-old artist.

“When ‘Stitches’ came out on the radio, that was the first time we heard him, and we instantly loved it,” Brown told Hot 20. “We started looking up if he writes his own stuff. We all dug into that album, looked up videos and saw him playing guitar, writing and singing it all.

“He is an important part of the future of music and what it’s to come.”

