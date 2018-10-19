Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

As we start getting closer and closer to Halloween, the country stars and their families are preparing their some of their best costumes. But so far, Carrie Underwood’s disguise wins. She is, according to her Instagram, officially a soccer mom now, complete with a cozy outdoorsy outfit and a messy top knot. It’s very convincing. Kelsea Ballerini was also rocking some “mom hair,” according to a hater on Twitter, but she made sure the world knew that there is no Baby Evans on the way. Thomas Rhett geography shamed his wife, but in a very good-natured way. Kacey Musgraves got in touch with reality in Germany. Tyler Hubbard’s daughter took her first driving lesson. Maren Morris encouraged Tennessee voters to use their voices. Jason Aldean showed his wife and three kids how to thank people for their service. Carly Pearce and Michael Ray took time for the obligatory pumpkin patch photo shoot. Lauren Alaina shared the story of her stepfather’s last day on earth. Brian Kelley dove into the Florida panhandle to start the rebuilding in the wake of Hurricane Michael. And Keith Urban went above and beyond for Marissa English, a loyal fan who couldn’t make it to his Toledo show. So he brought the show to her, and he held her hand the whole time.

Sheeeeesh it’s just a hair cut and @RadioAmy is the hottest mom of them all so . And no, no baby Evans anytime soon. Like at all. https://t.co/LTICtSZowq — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) October 18, 2018

