Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

As we start getting closer and closer to Halloween, the country stars and their families are preparing their some of their best costumes. But so far, Carrie Underwood’s disguise wins. She is, according to her Instagram, officially a soccer mom now, complete with a cozy outdoorsy outfit and a messy top knot. It’s very convincing. Kelsea Ballerini was also rocking some “mom hair,” according to a hater on Twitter, but she made sure the world knew that there is no Baby Evans on the way. Thomas Rhett geography shamed his wife, but in a very good-natured way. Kacey Musgraves got in touch with reality in Germany. Tyler Hubbard’s daughter took her first driving lesson. Maren Morris encouraged Tennessee voters to use their voices. Jason Aldean showed his wife and three kids how to thank people for their service. Carly Pearce and Michael Ray took time for the obligatory pumpkin patch photo shoot. Lauren Alaina shared the story of her stepfather’s last day on earth. Brian Kelley dove into the Florida panhandle to start the rebuilding in the wake of Hurricane Michael. And Keith Urban went above and beyond for Marissa English, a loyal fan who couldn’t make it to his Toledo show. So he brought the show to her, and he held her hand the whole time.
Sheeeeesh it’s just a hair cut and @RadioAmy is the hottest mom of them all so . And no, no baby Evans anytime soon. Like at all. https://t.co/LTICtSZowq
— Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) October 18, 2018
https://www.instagram.com/p/BpLK8Ubg7vA/?utm_source=ig_share_sheet&igshid=151ltqstsfilz
View this post on Instagram
My stepdad, Sam, went to heaven at one o’clock this morning. He was the purest example of how to love and live life fully. His last few hours were some of the most amazing moments I know I will ever have the privilege of witnessing. He opened his eyes last night. They shined the brightest I’ve ever seen anyone’s eyes shine, and he said, “Jesus.” We said, “What do you see Sam?” He said, “It’s so beautiful.” Mom asked him who he saw and he told her a bunch of people, including his mama. He later said, “I love you all. I found it.” My mom asked him what he found and he said, “Heaven. I’ve got to go.” An hour later he went to be with the Lord. I want this story to be an example of how real God is. We are only here for a short amount of time, and we have to live like there is no tomorrow. I want us to all be a little more like Sam. He was strong. He was the most compassionate person in the world. He would go without to help a stranger. He was a great dad. Now he is with the best Father in the universe. Thank you to everyone who has supported our family in this time. We appreciate the love, donations, and prayers that we have received.