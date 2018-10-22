DCC: Making The Team: Trivia, Season 13, Episode 12

We Do Not Envy Kelli and Judy This Week...

Only one more episode left this season to finalize this year’s Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders squad.

We can honestly say that we don’t envy Director Kelli Finglass or choreographer Judy Trammell one bit. Finglass said multiple times in episode twelve that she’d never felt more pressure when preparing to make cuts.

Everyone in training camp is just that good, y’all. And while that’s a good problem to have, it still doesn’t make sending hopefuls home any easier.

So who went home tonight? Let’s see if you remember. An all-new installment of DCC: Making The Team Trivia is up now.

