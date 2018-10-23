Meet CMT Artist Discovery’s Mignon, Walker Montgomery, Matt Stell and Alex Stern

</noscript> </div>

The moment when you realize someone you loved and thought loved you back but it was lies the whole time — that’s the hard reality in Stern’s “Fingers Crossed.” Inspired by one of Stern’s former relationships, it’s a breakup power anthem rampant with flashy drumline beats that heighten Stern’s vocal. “When I walked into a co-write with Melissa and Andy Sheridan, I told them about what had happened with my relationship, and I asked them if they would write a song with me that could help me feel brave again; to somehow rewrite my pain into my own prescription,” Stern tells CMT.com. “I wanted to create a song that could help myself and others find a sense of empowerment after being lied to in a relationship; a song that could help us own our vulnerability like a badge of courage in a way that was completely unapologetic and powerful.” Stern joins the Kick It In the Ship Cruise to the Bahamas with Brantley Gilbert, Luke Combs, Michael Ray and more on Oct. 23. An upcoming EP is expected early 2019.