Music

Meet CMT Artist Discovery’s Mignon, Walker Montgomery, Matt Stell and Alex Stern

Get to Know the Four Artists Joining the Program
by 9h ago

There is one overall theme that ties the next round of CMT Artist Discovery performers. And it’s how they express love in song. Whether it’s heartbreak or the kind of romance that lasts a lifetime, these rising artists show that love is a perennial theme that never goes out of style.

Mignon

Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com.