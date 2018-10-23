Luke Bryan’s Mother Surveys Hurricane-Devastated Home

Nine days after Hurricane Michael devastated Florida’s panhandle, LeClaire Bryan, Luke Bryan’s mother, returned to her home in Mexico Beach to salvage what she could from the damage.

According to People, most of her house was completely wiped out in the storm’s destructive winds. A framed magazine featuring her son on the cover was found smashed on the floor. Furniture littered the hallways, and artwork was stripped from the walls.

A photographer followed her as she surveyed the debris, putting the emotional toll the storm has had those affected on full display.

On Oct. 10, Luke tweeted his followers asking for their prayers in support of those in Michael’s path.

Hey everyone. Pray for my people. So many dear people I know are being affected. My mother and so many friends live in Mexico beach. And now it’s bearing down on Albany and Leesburg. — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) October 11, 2018

CMT has partnered with the American Red Cross to fund the relief efforts for anyone affected by the storm. Donations are being accepted online through the CMT One Country and Save the Children websites, or by phone at 1-800-HELP NOW.

