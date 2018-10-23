Jenna Paulette Details Musical Ride to “F-150”

</noscript> </div>

Realizing my talent was unique was a slow process for me because at first, I couldn’t figure out how to help people understand both sides of who I am: the cowgirl and the girl that likes Vogue. Once I realized I could be both — and that it’s what sets me apart — the thing I was afraid of began to define me.

The best piece of advice I’ve been given in my career so far is figure out who you are, what you want to say and how you want to say it. It’s very hard to be an artist and not have a point of view. When I really consider those things, it sets me on a path and helps me figure out how to decide every song and lyric I will choose for the rest of my career. Having all those things locked down gives you a firm foundation and direction to build on.

When your peers start recognizing you, that can be intimidating and validating at the same time. I was recently asked to play “F-150” during a writer’s round at the Listening Room in Nashville with a writer I have looked up to for a long time. I feel like it went so well, and for me, that was high pressure, because I admire him so much. After that, I thought to myself, “Girl, you were made for this — you can perform anywhere, be yourself and do your thing.” I had so much fun up there. That’s all people want — to enjoy you and your music. Realizing that I feel this sense of relief that I can perform anywhere.

My perfect day would be up at 4:45 a.m., watching the fog dissipate on the pastures driving to our family ranch to work calves in the spring and hearing their little bawl when I get to the corral. I love working with my uncle and sister, heading to lunch with the cowboys after and then hanging with my family for the rest of the day. There is nothing that makes me feel more grounded.

George Strait is at the top of the list of artist I’ve always wanted to work with, and when I meet him I will truly be star struck in the best way! I would love to do a duet with Chris Lane. His voice is amazing. I want to do the rap in “Dirt Road Anthem” on stage with Jason Aldean at some point. I recently did it at a fraternity party, and they freaked. And if I ever got to do anything with Miranda Lambert, I’d just about die. Love that girl!