CMT Announces Premiere Dates for Brand-New Programming

Get the First Look at CMT's New Series Racing Wives and Season Two of Music City

CMT has revealed official premiere dates for one of their most-anticipated new series, Racing Wives and the return of the hit docu-series “Music City,” along with brand-new teasers for both.

Thursday nights just got a little bit hotter, fans.

The original, unscripted Racing Wives is set to follow the personal lives of top race car driver wives, Ashley Busch and Samantha Busch, famous sisters-in-law who are both balancing family life, their husband’s careers and their own ambitions like total pros. New to the wives’ club is former pro cheerleader Whitney Ward Dillon, who is learning the ropes and balancing her role as a racing wife and her friendship to her ride-or-die BFF, Mariel Lane. Amber Balcaen, an aspiring race car driver new to the community also appears. Balcaen left everything behind in Canada–including her boyfriend–to chase her dreams in North Carolina.

Get ready, fans. When family, friendships, love, and ambition are put in the fast lane, there’s bound to be some friction.



Racing Wives premieres Thursday, January 3 at 9 PM ET/PT on CMT.

Also receiving a premiere date is the return of the hit “Music City,” the hit docuseries from “The Hills” creator Adam DiVello.

This season will follow our favorites as they contend with a shocking break-up, a wedding, a cutthroat Miss USA competition, unexpected friendships, and new explosive rivalries. Returning are fledgling musician Kerry, and his wife, Rachyl, personal trainer Jackson, and his cousin, pageant queen Alexandra, as well as musicians Jessica and Alisa, who are at opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to their love lives.

But there are new faces on the scene, which can only mean new drama. Rachyl and Kerry’s old friend Jeremiah drops in, as well as Kerry’s new manager Tori, and Jackson’s childhood friend Stephen, who helps him navigate his relationships with girlfriend Baylee and Alexandra.

And then there is Molly, Alexandra’s friend and instigator…we can’t wait for this.



Music City returns Thursday, January 3 at 10 PM ET/PT on CMT.

The beloved and always surprising smash Wife Swap will also return at just the right time, as the country feels more divided than ever. Each episode of the CMT revival of the ABC hit docuseries (2004-2010) will feature two families from different walks of life who switch spouses and slowly learn to embrace their differences to come together and find common ground. The one-hour, 10-episode series spotlights families from different geographical and social backgrounds that swap spouses; showcasing hot-button issues like politics, classism, gender, and race with the end goal of everyone working together to find common ground.

Wife Swap premieres Thursday, February 28 at 10 PM ET/PT on CMT.