CMT Announces Premiere Dates for Brand-New Programming

Get the First Look at CMT's New Series Racing Wives and Season Two of Music City

CMT has revealed official premiere dates for one of their most-anticipated new series, Racing Wives and the return of the hit docu-series “Music City,” along with brand-new teasers for both.

Thursday nights just got a little bit hotter, fans.

The original, unscripted Racing Wives is set to follow the personal lives of top race car driver wives, Ashley Busch and Samantha Busch, famous sisters-in-law who are both balancing family life, their husband’s careers and their own ambitions like total pros. New to the wives’ club is former pro cheerleader Whitney Ward Dillon, who is learning the ropes and balancing her role as a racing wife and her friendship to her ride-or-die BFF, Mariel Lane. Amber Balcaen, an aspiring race car driver new to the community also appears. Balcaen left everything behind in Canada–including her boyfriend–to chase her dreams in North Carolina.

Get ready, fans. When family, friendships, love, and ambition are put in the fast lane, there’s bound to be some friction.

