DCC: Making The Team Must-See Moment: Marcea Brings The Heat

What do you do when Janet Jackson, Prince, and Barbra Streisand’s choreographer strolls into rehearsal and offers up a new routine?
Well, you get excited at first, until you realize that she worked on Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” Yes, that “Thriller.” Then you get a little nervous.
Legendary choreographer Marcea Lane paid a visit to the DCC to offer encouragement, support, and some sassy new moves to the hopefuls in what might just be the most challenging choreography yet.
And we need to learn it ASAP. But can we? Could you? Watch below and see.
