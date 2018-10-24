DCC: Making The Team Must-See Moment: Marcea Brings The Heat

Are The Ladies Up for the Challenge?

What do you do when Janet Jackson, Prince, and Barbra Streisand’s choreographer strolls into rehearsal and offers up a new routine?

Well, you get excited at first, until you realize that she worked on Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” Yes, that “Thriller.” Then you get a little nervous.

Legendary choreographer Marcea Lane paid a visit to the DCC to offer encouragement, support, and some sassy new moves to the hopefuls in what might just be the most challenging choreography yet.

And we need to learn it ASAP. But can we? Could you? Watch below and see.



</noscript> </div>

BRB, watch us sashay our way outta here… Who will make the final cut? The season finale of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team airs Thursday, (Oct. 25) at 10 PM Eastern on CMT. Stay up-to-date on all things DCC on the official show page. Join the conversation on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook using the hashtag #DCCMakingTheTeam. CMT.com Staff Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com



