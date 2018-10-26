She Tells All During Twitter Q&A

Maren Morris Makes the Most of 15 Minutes

You can get a lot done while you’re waiting 15 minutes to board your flight.

So on Thursday evening (Oct. 25), Maren Morris sat down with her phone and got to work. She tweeted that she would be taking as many fan questions as she could before she took off.

Almost immediately, the questions started rolling in. Questions about everything from album and tour details to Morris’ favorite this and that.

And here’s some of what she had to say.

When will the next single be released? “Post-holiday. I know I’m being annoyingly vague but we want to make sure the timing is perfect!”

How was her recent performance Taylor Swift? “Life changing. She’s a pro in every sense of the word. I feel like I went to the best business school watching her work all day!”

Her favorite album of 2018. “I loved @KaceyMusgraves Golden Hour and @brothersosborne Port Saint Joe.

Favorite TV show. “Making a Murderer 2!”

Favorite song from Ariana Grande’s latest album Sweetener. “’Goodnight n Go’ or ’Get Well Soon.'”

Favorite song from Taylor Swift’s Reputation. “’Don’t Blame Me.'”

Favorite song for a broken heart. “’I Can’t Make You Love Me’ by Bonnie Raitt is the ultimate heartbreak song.”

Favorite Harry Styles song. “’From the Dining Table.'”

Favorite food. “Cinnamon Bun Oreos!”

Favorite Disney princess. “Pocahontas because she was independent as hell, wore awesome chokers and hated wearing shoes.”

Favorite episode of The Office. “I think The Dundies.”

How she copes with stress. “I go to therapy and I stop trying to be so strong all the time. It lets you be vulnerable.”

The status of her next album. “Raw.”

What she thought of A Star Is Born. “It emotionally destroyed me. Beautiful film.”

A place she wants to visit. “Anywhere I can see the Northern Lights.”

The last concert she saw. “Elton John last night!”

The books she loves. “I love To Kill a Mockingbird, Candy Girl, anything David Sedaris, Homo Sapien, and right now I’m listening to Daring Greatly by @BreneBrown on audiobook!”

The best moment of her 2018. “Getting married.”

And speaking of marriage, when a fan asked her what she was going to be for Halloween, she admitted that that was going to be a joint decision. “Probably a zombie bride and groom if I can convince Ryan.”