Dierks Bentley Takes Jon Pardi and Tenille Townes on 2019 Tour

Planning a tour takes, well, a lot of planning. You have to pick the dates, choose the cities, book the venues, and coordinate about 500 other little details.

But for Dierks Bentley, it’s all about who he takes on the road.

When Bentley announced his new tour for the new year, via a press release on Friday (Oct. 26), he turned the attention to his opening acts. “Who we bring with us on tour is so important to the band, crew and me,” Bentley said, “and the addition of Tenille Townes is something we are all stoked about. Our hardcore fans are aware of the 90s country cover band, the Hot Country Knights, who have been following us around and opening shows.They talked us into having them on the actual billing for this tour…hope their van has snow tires for Canada!”

But right before Bentley takes the stage on this Burning Man tour, Jon Pardi will be the one getting to get the fans ready. Bentley is stoked about that, too. “I talked to Jon Pardi last April about the idea of going back on the road together one last time, and I am so happy that I can finally let our fans in on this. I’m still coming off the high of playing Hollywood Bowl and the last tour, but knowing that this Burning Man Tour with Pardi was out there waiting has been so awesome. We cannot wait to get back on the road,” he said.

Ticket sales go on sale next Friday (Nov. 2).

Bentley’s new Burning Man tour dates in 2019 are as follows:

Jan. 17: Hamilton, ON FirstOntario Centre

Jan. 18: Ottawa, ON Richcraft Live at the Canadian Tire Centre

Jan. 19: Oshawa, ON Tribute Communities Centre

Jan. 22: Winnipeg, MB Bell MTS Place

Jan. 23: Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre

Jan. 24: Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

Jan. 26: Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

Jan. 28: Kelowna, BC Prospera Place

Jan. 29: Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Feb. 14: Ontario, CA Citizens Business Bank Arena

Feb. 15: Fresno, CA Save Mart Center

Feb. 16: Reno, NV Reno Events Center

Feb. 21: Lexington, KY Rupp Arena

Feb. 22: Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Feb. 23: Columbia, MO Mizzou Arena

Feb. 28: Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Mar. 1: Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena

Mar. 2: Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Omaha

Mar. 7: Moline, IL TaxSlayer Center

Mar. 8: Duluth, MN AMSOIL Arena

Mar. 9: Grand Forks, ND Alerus Center

Mar. 28: Toledo, OH Huntington Center

Mar. 29: Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

Mar. 30: Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena