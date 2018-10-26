Dierks Bentley Takes Jon Pardi and Tenille Townes on 2019 Tour

Planning a tour takes, well, a lot of planning. You have to pick the dates, choose the cities, book the venues, and coordinate about 500 other little details.
But for Dierks Bentley, it’s all about who he takes on the road.
When Bentley announced his new tour for the new year, via a press release on Friday (Oct. 26), he turned the attention to his opening acts. “Who we bring with us on tour is so important to the band, crew and me,” Bentley said, “and the addition of Tenille Townes is something we are all stoked about. Our hardcore fans are aware of the 90s country cover band, the Hot Country Knights, who have been following us around and opening shows.They talked us into having them on the actual billing for this tour…hope their van has snow tires for Canada!”
But right before Bentley takes the stage on this Burning Man tour, Jon Pardi will be the one getting to get the fans ready. Bentley is stoked about that, too. “I talked to Jon Pardi last April about the idea of going back on the road together one last time, and I am so happy that I can finally let our fans in on this. I’m still coming off the high of playing Hollywood Bowl and the last tour, but knowing that this Burning Man Tour with Pardi was out there waiting has been so awesome. We cannot wait to get back on the road,” he said.
Ticket sales go on sale next Friday (Nov. 2).
Bentley’s new Burning Man tour dates in 2019 are as follows:
Jan. 17: Hamilton, ON FirstOntario Centre
Jan. 18: Ottawa, ON Richcraft Live at the Canadian Tire Centre
Jan. 19: Oshawa, ON Tribute Communities Centre
Jan. 22: Winnipeg, MB Bell MTS Place
Jan. 23: Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre
Jan. 24: Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
Jan. 26: Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome
Jan. 28: Kelowna, BC Prospera Place
Jan. 29: Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
Feb. 14: Ontario, CA Citizens Business Bank Arena
Feb. 15: Fresno, CA Save Mart Center
Feb. 16: Reno, NV Reno Events Center
Feb. 21: Lexington, KY Rupp Arena
Feb. 22: Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Feb. 23: Columbia, MO Mizzou Arena
Feb. 28: Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Mar. 1: Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena
Mar. 2: Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Omaha
Mar. 7: Moline, IL TaxSlayer Center
Mar. 8: Duluth, MN AMSOIL Arena
Mar. 9: Grand Forks, ND Alerus Center
Mar. 28: Toledo, OH Huntington Center
Mar. 29: Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
Mar. 30: Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena