Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Best Posts You Might've Missed

If I had to give last weekend some kind of name, I think I’d call it the Little Bit of Everything weekend. Because that’s what all the country stars did with their free time. You can tell just by looking at some of their social media posts and pics.

Faith Hill retweeted the former FLOTUS about getting a #VotingSquad together, Tim McGraw encouraged everyone to stand up to hatred, Jason Aldean taught Memphis how to turn a blanket into a redneck game, Brad Paisley had a perfect all-American baseball-and-fighter-jets moment, Kelsea Ballerini’s work-out jam was Kelsea Ballerini, Thomas Rhett showed up as a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle in Sacramento, Luke Bryan was fanboying over an expert angler, Jon Pardi got bulldozed, Chris Janson recruited a new harmonica player, Carly Pearce reveled in the completion of her superstar crash course, Midland hit the lockers in San Diego, Chris Young initiated some backstage shenanigans, Morgan Evans experimented with a new position for his wine drinking, and Carrie Underwood flipped the switch for breast cancer awareness at the Opry.

On it @MichelleObama! Getting my #VotingSquad together now. I will make sure we get five of our friends and family to the polls. Sign up your squad at https://t.co/F6rE4WDfl6. https://t.co/bHJyawtFAJ — Faith Hill (@FaithHill) October 26, 2018

Our hearts are saddened and heavier from the horrific news in Pittsburgh this morning. And we are thinking of the community, the families affected, and the people of Tree of Life synagogue. We need to stand up to hatred. Every single time. pic.twitter.com/UgedaGz2Oy — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) October 27, 2018

When you go on the #whatmakesyoucountrytour you get a BULLDOZER! Thanks @LukeBryanOnline!! pic.twitter.com/HCIyYPz3FG — Jon Pardi (@JonPardi) October 27, 2018

Literally just tried to drink wine while lying down … don’t try this at home. Spoiler alert: It spills. — Morgan Evans (@Morgan_Evans) October 28, 2018