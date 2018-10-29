DCC: Making The Team: Trivia, Season 13, Episode 13

The season finale of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team was no shortage of heartbreak and happy tears as the final cuts were made and the new team was revealed.

Can we just say again that we do NOT envy Kelli or Judy in those crushing moments?! It’s hard on everyone, but we have to say the team they’ve assembled this season looks to be one of their best yet.

Did you catch the final episode of season 13? We’ve got your last DCC: Making The Team trivia ready to test your knowledge!

Thanks for a great training camp, team! We’ll see you on the field this season.