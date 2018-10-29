Pistol Annies’ Celebrate Singleness in “Got My Name Changed Back”

Since the Pistol Annies’ Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley started the band in 2010, they’ve had two husbands, two ex-husbands, two children (one on the way for Presley) and 25 animals.

With all the life changes they’ve weathered as friends and confidantes, they had plenty of inspiration for the songs that wound up on their next album, Interstate Gospel. One obvious theme in their fiery new single “Got My Name Changed Back” is divorce. The colorful new video celebrates the newfound freedom that comes after the end of a relationship.

When the Pistol Annies’ Lambert, Monroe and Presley sat down with CMT.com, they said they feel equally inspired to write about their private lives and the lives of others.

“I think we take from both – from our own, each other and the people in our lives,” Lambert says.

“The cool thing when we write between us,” Monroe adds, “we have three individual stories, three individual families, three individual love lives. It’s crazy. We have a lot of content to draw from when we’re all three together. And the growing up and the growing together that that time has done is crucial to how I think [Interstate Gospel] feels. It feels like we’ve done that.”



Lambert says life's highs and lows have brought them closer together as musical sisters. "It feels like even more like a sisterhood now," Lambert says. "I can't believe it worked. Our manager made us audition for her, and when we did, she couldn't deny us." "It's almost like we were sisters in another life," Monroe says. "There's just this known connective thing that we've had since the first time we all met. It's only grown. Looking back, it's even crazier to me as we sit here thinking that literally [Miranda] and I just called Angaleena up one night because we loved her music and said we wanted to be in a band." The trio will headline The Town Hall in New York City on album release day and The Novo in Los Angeles on Nov. 7.




